From sheltering Sheikh Hasina to hosting another Taliban minister, India keeps up the balancing act
Elizabeth Roche 5 min read 22 Nov 2025, 02:20 pm IST
Summary
It is difficult to see India handing over Sheikh Hasina to Muhammad Yunus, who has forged connections with the anti-India axis of China, Pakistan, and Turkey rather than endearing himself to New Delhi.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : The sentencing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for crimes against humanity during the July 2024 uprising—which left nearly 1,400 protesters dead, mostly students, and ended her 15-year rule—is deeply ironic.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story