From street hustler to trade titan: Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy's rise in colonial Bombay
Sundeep Khanna 4 min read 23 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
From scavenging bottles to building Bombay’s great hospitals, Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy rose with the opium trade but defined himself through philanthropy—leaving a legacy that outlives his fortune.
Long before the Tatas and Birlas became synonymous with Indian industry and philanthropy, a young orphan in Bombay was laying the foundations for modern Indian commerce and charity.
