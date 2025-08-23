Jeejeebhoy's rapport with the British was a pragmatic partnership. Like Dwarakanath Tagore, the merchant prince of Bengal, he tried to combine imperialism with individual favour and identity. He supplied their China trade needs, earning trust and a knighthood in 1842, the first Indian so honoured by Queen Victoria. In 1846 he surprised the Queen with a gift of four fine Arab steeds in Buckingham Palace. By 1857, he became Baronet of Bombay, a nod to his loyalty during the Mutiny. Yet he lobbied for reforms, petitioning Parliament for better Indian representation. He might not have been a rebel, but he was no pushover either.