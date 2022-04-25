Further grist to the mill of our great Indian debate on poverty

Nobel Laureate Angus Deaton along with Valerie Kozel of the World Bank edited a book titled The Great India Poverty Debate (2005). This debate, while important to us, has global relevance too. India has had a rich tradition of systematic and disciplined data collection at the household level, subject to sophisticated statistical techniques. As Deaton and Kozel said, the debate was important for several issues involved. For instance, the wide difference in an estimate of total national consumption spending based on extrapolation of data from household surveys and that obtained from national accounts. A small discrepancy can be ignored, but what if it’s 20-30%? That would be shocking. In India, the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) data consistently shows much lower consumption spending than the National Accounting System (NAS) does. The latter’s proponents say it is more reliable and so the NAS should be used in poverty estimates. But wait, what if poverty estimates based on it, invariably lower, are not corroborated by NSSO data on living standards? Surely, NSSO data cannot simply be ignored, or junked.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}