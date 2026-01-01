Cambridge: Notwithstanding some ups and downs, the US dollar has been the uncontested global reserve currency since the end of World War II. That status has allowed the US government to borrow at lower interest rates than would have been possible if central banks and private investors did not view US Treasury securities as the “safe asset” par excellence.
Gambling with the dollar’s future
SummaryThe US dollar has maintained its status as the global reserve currency since WWII, allowing lower borrowing costs. However, rising fiscal deficits and inflation threaten this privilege, prompting diversification away from dollar assets, while global trade relations become increasingly uncertain.
