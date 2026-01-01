Gambling with the dollar’s future

Worse, the US Federal Reserve fueled this cycle by keeping its policy rate “low for long” after the 2008 global financial crisis. For too many, “long” was interpreted as “forever.” They simply took it for granted that US growth would be consistently higher than the real interest rate on government debt, which itself would remain exceptionally low by historical standards. After all, despite the ballooning debt stock, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) determined that the government’s net interest outlays as a share of GDP were lower in 2021 than two decades earlier.