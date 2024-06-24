Ganga needs joint efforts to regain its old strength

When I was done with the prayers, my co-passengers, a white couple, wanted to know what was it that I had been doing. I told them the river we had just crossed was the Ganga and that I had been offering my prayers to it. The man seemed taken aback. “Ganges, the great Ganges," he asked in amazement, while his companion made a statement that I will not repeat here for it pained me and may hurt the religious sentiments of others, too.