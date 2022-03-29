Geoeconomics: The war beyond today’s battleground of Ukraine

This is geoeconomics at work. Robert D. Blackwell and Jennifer M. Harris define the term in War by Other Means as: “The use of economic instruments to promote and defend national interests." Of course, the countries backing Ukraine are also using geoeconomics to hurt Russia. The access of many Russian banks to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) network has been cut off. As Blackwell and Harris write: “The fact that SWIFT is domiciled in Belgium—as opposed to a country less sympathetic to U.S. and European geopolitical interests—made it considerably easier to leverage this network." So, why is Swift so important? Globally, over 11,000 financial institutions use the system. While it doesn’t move money around the world, it provides messages on how to receive and make payments, making them faster and secure. Banning a country’s financial institutions from using Swift makes it very difficult for it to carry out international trade (that is, make payments for imports and get them for exports).