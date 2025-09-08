Why Georgia? A roving Indian in Stalin’s land

“I have friends there. Russia is a rich nation. I know how those people think and what they need. I’ll have better chances for employment." I met another young man in Batumi, who told me the country was suffering from joblessness and the economy was faltering, but the government was busy with its balancing act between the West and Moscow while they played out their shadow war in Ukraine. He said it was the right thing to do, as Georgia can’t afford to provoke Russia.