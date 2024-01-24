Global Minimum Tax: Reshaping the tax landscape
The Pillar Two design of OECD comprises numerous interlocking rules that will ensure that covered multi-national enterprises pay a minimum tax while avoiding double taxation where there is no economic profit.
The global tax landscape is witnessing a fundamental overhaul with the deliberation around and phased implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Pillar Two solution. This revolutionary initiative in global tax rules proposes to establish a Global Minimum Tax (GMT) that seeks to discourage tax evasion, base erosion and profit shifting by multinational enterprises. At its core, GMT will ensure that multi-national enterprises (MNEs) with revenues above EUR 750 million are subject to a 15% effective minimum tax rate, in whichever jurisdiction they operate.