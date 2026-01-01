I am sometimes asked what keeps me awake at night. The answer is relatively simple. It is the fear that the postwar international order—shaped by memories of World War II and the trauma of the Holocaust, and built on the foundation of political compromise, respect for other countries’ sovereignty, free markets, civil liberties, and the protection of minorities—may collapse.
“Never again,” again
SummaryA divided West opens the door to a chaotic future, where democratic values and human rights give way to brute force. The European Union therefore faces a stark choice: either it becomes a community capable of action, or it accepts being reduced to a playground for superpowers.
