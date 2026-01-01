“Never again,” again

Sadly, we should expect more death and destruction. Russia is striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure (with both missiles and drones) in an effort to break the country’s will by plunging its cities into winter darkness and bone-chilling cold. Despite mounting economic troubles, the Kremlin is boosting military spending to nearly 40% of the country’s budget. Its planes and drones are violating NATO airspace and disrupting airports—not only in neighboring countries like Estonia, but also in Germany, Denmark, and Sweden. Its war machine is accelerating, and its goal is clear: to intimidate not only Ukrainians, but also Western societies.