“Never again,” again

“Never again,” the promise and ambition not to repeat the mistakes that led to the tragedy of WWII, has for decades shaped international institutions and security policy. But now, this motto’s sobering influence has waned. Flashpoints are erupting around the world, from the threat of US military intervention in Venezuela, the brutal civil war in Sudan, and the continuous instability in the Middle East, to the war in Ukraine and the growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. All these crises have global implications.