The Go First case: India's insolvency court needs an understanding of aviation
SummaryThe prolonged delay in Go First’s insolvency case hasn’t helped India’s campaign of ease of doing business in the country
India needs to equip its regulatory authorities and institutions with aviation industry experts to ensure that struggling airlines like Go First can be salvaged and not have to languish in courts. A year of proceedings since Go First’s filing of a voluntary insolvency application, many of which were unwarranted, have left us with numerous lessons.