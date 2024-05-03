The Go First case: India's insolvency court needs an understanding of aviation

In the case of Go First, the decision of the promoters to take the airline for insolvency was not only suspect from the very beginning but also laden with mischief. Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency resolution was accompanied by an announcement on the suspension of its flights for two days—3 and 4 May—followed by about 20 further suspensions to perhaps give an erroneous impression that the airline had been grounded for only a brief period.