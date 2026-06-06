Ardeshir and Pirojsha Burjorji, the inventor and builder duo who founded the Godrej group

Long before Xerox became synonymous with photocopying or Google with search, a young Parsi in Bombay created a product that would become inseparable from his name. That inventor was Ardeshir Burjorji Sorabji Godrej, and the locks and safes he forged in a modest Bombay workshop would go on to guard the secrets, savings and heirlooms of generations of Indians.
Born in 1868 into a Parsi-Zoroastrian family in Bombay, Ardeshir was sent, like many affluent Indians under the British Raj, to study law. He graduated and started working as a lawyer but soon became disillusioned with the profession. In 1894, he set down his brief and never looked back.
After a short stint as a chemist's assistant, Ardeshir borrowed ₹3,000 from a friend of his father to manufacture surgical instruments. The venture collapsed when he insisted that all equipment be stamped "Made in India"—a move the proprietor warned would hurt sales.