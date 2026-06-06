Ardeshir and Pirojsha Burjorji, the inventor and builder duo who founded the Godrej group

Long before Xerox became synonymous with photocopying or Google with search, a young Parsi in Bombay created a product that would become inseparable from his name. That inventor was Ardeshir Burjorji Sorabji Godrej, and the locks and safes he forged in a modest Bombay workshop would go on to guard the secrets, savings and heirlooms of generations of Indians.
Long before Xerox became synonymous with photocopying or Google with search, a young Parsi in Bombay created a product that would become inseparable from his name. That inventor was Ardeshir Burjorji Sorabji Godrej, and the locks and safes he forged in a modest Bombay workshop would go on to guard the secrets, savings and heirlooms of generations of Indians.
Born in 1868 into a Parsi-Zoroastrian family in Bombay, Ardeshir was sent, like many affluent Indians under the British Raj, to study law. He graduated and started working as a lawyer but soon became disillusioned with the profession. In 1894, he set down his brief and never looked back.
Born in 1868 into a Parsi-Zoroastrian family in Bombay, Ardeshir was sent, like many affluent Indians under the British Raj, to study law. He graduated and started working as a lawyer but soon became disillusioned with the profession. In 1894, he set down his brief and never looked back.
After a short stint as a chemist's assistant, Ardeshir borrowed ₹3,000 from a friend of his father to manufacture surgical instruments. The venture collapsed when he insisted that all equipment be stamped "Made in India"—a move the proprietor warned would hurt sales.
Made in India
The assumption that Indian-made goods were inherently inferior was unacceptable to Ardeshir.
Working from a shed in Lalbaug in central Bombay in 1897, he set out to prove otherwise. He discovered that imported locks relied on an inbuilt spring that frequently broke. His design eliminated the flaw and quickly found favour with customers.
By 1902, he had expanded into safes, securing three patents for innovations that transformed safe-making globally.
The ultimate test came on 14 April 1944, when the SS Fort Stikine exploded at the Bombay Docks, triggering a devastating fire that raged for three days and killed hundreds. Yet every Godrej safe housed in merchants' offices survived intact.
His next breakthrough came from an entirely different direction.
Observing that most soaps contained tallow and other animal fats—making them unsuitable for many vegetarian Hindus—Ardeshir developed a method to manufacture soap using vegetable oils.
Launched in 1918 under the brand name ‘Chavi’, an obvious nod to Godrej's lock-making roots, these became the world's first vegetable-oil soaps and earned endorsements from Rabindranath Tagore, Annie Besant and Mahatma Gandhi.
The nationalism behind these inventions had deep intellectual roots.
Around 1909, Ardeshir encountered Dadabhai Naoroji's writings on India's impoverishment through unfair trade and excessive taxation. He became a committed follower, donating ₹3 lakh to the Tilak Swaraj Fund.
Yet he disagreed with those who believed Indians should buy domestic products regardless of quality. To him, that was not nationalism but an excuse for mediocrity.
The perfect partner
None of this would have evolved into the institution we know today without Ardeshir's younger brother, Pirojsha.
Fresh from engineering training, Pirojsha joined the business in 1906. Where Ardeshir was restless, idealistic and driven by invention, Pirojsha was methodical, pragmatic and focused on execution.
Business historian Gita Piramal has credited the early success of the Godrej group to precisely this complementarity: Ardeshir the talented inventor and Pirojsha the capable manager.
Their contrasting strengths were evident in how they approached business.
In Godrej: A Hundred Years, biographer B.K. Karanjia recounts how Pirojsha discovered that the fire-resistant compound used in the company's safes was prone to leakage. Against prevailing advice and at significant cost, he recalled every unit in the market until each met the required standard.
It reflected a builder's instinct: protect what has been created before chasing the next opportunity.
In 1943, Pirojsha acquired land in Vikhroli through a public auction.
Under his stewardship, a cluster of villages evolved into Pirojshanagar—an industrial township featuring manufacturing plants, subsidized housing, dispensaries and a school.
Perhaps recognizing his brother's contribution and having no children of his own after losing his young wife in a tragic accident, Ardeshir transferred sole ownership of the company to Pirojsha in May 1928. He then retired to Nasik, to try his hand at farming.
A lasting symphony
Ardeshir died in 1936, leaving his entire estate to the Bombay Parsi Punchayet in a final act of characteristic generosity.
Pirojsha lived until 1972, witnessing the transformation of the business into a diversified industrial powerhouse.
Subsequent generations expanded the legacy. Pirojsha's sons, Soli and Naval, broadened the group's manufacturing footprint, while Adi Godrej, Pirojsha's grandson, steered the conglomerate onto the global stage. Even the eventual division of the group between Adi's branch and that of his cousin Jamshyd was handled with a civility that became a benchmark for Indian business families.
Today's Godrej group stands as a testament to a rare partnership of complementary strengths—one brother supplying the inventive spark, the other building the institutional foundations to sustain it.
Together, Ardeshir and Pirojsha created something rarer than either could have achieved alone: a lasting symphony.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.