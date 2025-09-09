GST reform needs more than rate cuts. The ball is in the states' court
Summary
GST rationalisation signals a shift in India's tax policy, aiming to simplify slabs and boost efficiency. However, key reforms like including fuel and alcohol remain stalled, amid Centre-state revenue tensions and the need for states to explore new revenue sources.
The latest rationalisation of GST slabs has sent a quiet but significant signal: tax rates are no longer untouchable. In the past, governments have hesitated to fiddle with tax rates much, on the premise that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.
