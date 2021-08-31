Google, Facebook, WhatsApp take down millions of posts, accounts in India in July

Unlike Google and Facebook, WhatsApp doesn’t use automated tools for taking down content off its platforms. The company encrypts user communications, which negates its ability to use such tools. However, WhatsApp banned 3,027,000 accounts from its platform in the 46-day period leading up to July 31, while it had taken down 2,011,000 accounts in the previous 46-day period. The company takes down an average of about 8 million accounts, approximately, every month globally, according to a source close to the company.