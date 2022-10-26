Google should abide by our antitrust restraints

Two fines, amounting to over ₹2,000 crore, in the span of a week is a clear signal from India’s antitrust body to Alphabet Inc that it must not use its dominance of mobile-device usage to cramp competition and consumer choice in the country. Over 95% of smartphones in India run on Google’s Android operating system (OS), which effectively lets it play the gatekeeper’s role. Its control of which apps appear by default on our screens as part of its internet-access kit, and of the terms under which apps enlist on its PlayStore for market distribution, has long granted it the power to tilt user traffic and claim a slice of business transactions. In at least two cases, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found Google guilty of abusing its heft through policies that create an unfair playing field. While the US-based company responded with avowals to review the regulator’s orders and evaluate its course ahead, the importance of this outcome mustn’t get lost in a cloud of technical details.
In its most recent order, issued on Tuesday, the CCI fined Google ₹936.44 crore for a restrictive PlayStore policy that arm-twisted app developers into using only its own payment systems as a listing condition. This was found unreasonable by the CCI, which asked Google to drop this insistence within three months and enable alternative ways for app users to pay. Among other things, it must also ensure pricing transparency, share relevant consumer data with app owners, and, as the owner of Google Pay, stop putting rival UPI payment apps at a market disadvantage. In last week’s whip crack, the CCI had come down heavily on Google for forcing a bundle of its own apps onto Android handsets made by sundry manufacturers. “The competitors of these services could never avail the same level of market access which Google secured and embedded for itself," observed the CCI, which held that Android must not block the deletion of these apps. While it’s clear that Google’s OS has its favoured apps, an abuse of dominance mustn’t have been easy to ascertain in this case, since bundling services together is a common practice, an OS does need to offer its users a starter package of some basic utility, and it’s not as if rival apps cannot be installed at all. Yet, an antitrust authority must aim to secure sufficient rivalry among apps for a thumb-sized presence on the opening screens of handsets, and if tools are deployed by a dominant OS to keep competition away from our hand-held windows to the digital world, then it would merit intervention. Alphabet called the related CCI order a “setback" for potentially exposing Indian users to security risks, but keeping our phones bug-free and market for apps well contested should not be objectives in conflict.
The nature of the digital economy is such that some businesses end up with monopoly power. This makes the regulation of tech successes a tricky exercise. Innovation may have given such firms their market might, but it is for the state to maintain a vigil on how it’s used. Over-pricing is no longer the big tell-tale sign of market failure to look out for. Reductions of choice can have various other harmful effects on our well-being. Since these harms are not always immediately apparent, and grey zones do exist, we should codify the broad principles of state scrutiny we’ve adopted via a law update. Big Tech firms must get no space to complain of arbitrary application of antitrust rules. They’ve been lucky that these rules have lagged their rise, but that luck is running out as regulators catch up.
