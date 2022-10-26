Google should abide by our antitrust restraints

In its most recent order, issued on Tuesday, the CCI fined Google ₹936.44 crore for a restrictive PlayStore policy that arm-twisted app developers into using only its own payment systems as a listing condition. This was found unreasonable by the CCI, which asked Google to drop this insistence within three months and enable alternative ways for app users to pay. Among other things, it must also ensure pricing transparency, share relevant consumer data with app owners, and, as the owner of Google Pay, stop putting rival UPI payment apps at a market disadvantage. In last week’s whip crack, the CCI had come down heavily on Google for forcing a bundle of its own apps onto Android handsets made by sundry manufacturers. “The competitors of these services could never avail the same level of market access which Google secured and embedded for itself," observed the CCI, which held that Android must not block the deletion of these apps. While it’s clear that Google’s OS has its favoured apps, an abuse of dominance mustn’t have been easy to ascertain in this case, since bundling services together is a common practice, an OS does need to offer its users a starter package of some basic utility, and it’s not as if rival apps cannot be installed at all. Yet, an antitrust authority must aim to secure sufficient rivalry among apps for a thumb-sized presence on the opening screens of handsets, and if tools are deployed by a dominant OS to keep competition away from our hand-held windows to the digital world, then it would merit intervention. Alphabet called the related CCI order a “setback" for potentially exposing Indian users to security risks, but keeping our phones bug-free and market for apps well contested should not be objectives in conflict.