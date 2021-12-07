Google’s real challengers could be independent AI researchers

Google’s AI unit DeepMind, for instance, has cornered much of the world’s top talent for AI research, with salaries in the range of $500,000 a year, according to one research scientist. That person said they were offered thrice their salary to work at DeepMind. They declined, but many others take the higher pay. The promise of proper funding is too powerful a lure as many academics and independent researchers reach an age where they have families to support. In academia, the influence of Big Tech has become stark. A recent study by scientists across multiple universities showed academic research on machine learning saw Big Tech funding and affiliations triple to more than 70% in the decade to 2019. Its growing presence “closely resembles strategies used by Big Tobacco," the authors of that study said.