Opinion
Great nations do not tell themselves that geography is destiny
Summary
- The trajectories of India’s neighbours are driven more by their own agency than their adjacency to India. Think of Bangladesh. In general, India should continue to invest in its neighbours’ future even if the outcome of that investment is not in New Delhi’s hands.
There is no such thing as a perfect neighbour. We find it very difficult to adjust to our neighbours in our day-to-day lives. Without them, we feel lost, and with them, we often jostle as we try to adjust on a daily basis to find a rhythm to our mutual liking.
