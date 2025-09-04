GST overhaul: More than meets the consumer's eye
When rates of indirect tax are configured, it essentially causes shifts in expenditure patterns. The tax changes would make some items dearer, others cheaper. Is it GST simplified or just shifted?
India has finally moved to a five-slab GST regime, after the reform promised by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The previous six-rate system has been recast: the top rate has risen from 28% to 40%, and the 12% rate has been eliminated. The new rates are nil, 5%, 18% and 40%, besides the 3% rate for gold.