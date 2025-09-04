GST overhaul: More than meets the consumer's eye

The government claims that the price of coal will not increase because the current levy of ₹400 per tonne as a compensation cess, which adds to the cost of coal, along with the 5% GST, will be subsumed into the higher 18% GST on coal. This is misleading. The compensation cess is slated to disappear once the loans taken to compensate the states for the revenue shortfall are paid off, and the finance minister said, at her press conference, that she expects this to happen in this calendar year. The effect of the increased GST on coal would be permanent.