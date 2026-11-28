But Das had other ideas. Not for him the linear career of a successful corporate honcho. Just as he had done at college in the US back in 1960, he decided to change tack. Then, he had gone to study engineering but switched midway after discovering that philosophy interested him more. Any fears his middle-class parents might have had that this change would jeopardize his nascent career were quickly dispelled. Das went on to build a brilliant corporate career before giving it all up one day.