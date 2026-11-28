He is the chronicler-in-chief of India’s economic history, with a glowing business history of his own. Gurcharan Das was once one of the people whose lives he now helps capture in the books he writes, commissions or encourages. As CEO of Procter & Gamble in India and managing director of Procter & Gamble Worldwide (Strategic Planning), he was poised to become one of the first Indians to head a multinational corporation.