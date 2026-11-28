He is the chronicler-in-chief of India’s economic history, with a glowing business history of his own. Gurcharan Das was once one of the people whose lives he now helps capture in the books he writes, commissions or encourages. As CEO of Procter & Gamble in India and managing director of Procter & Gamble Worldwide (Strategic Planning), he was poised to become one of the first Indians to head a multinational corporation.
He is the chronicler-in-chief of India’s economic history, with a glowing business history of his own. Gurcharan Das was once one of the people whose lives he now helps capture in the books he writes, commissions or encourages. As CEO of Procter & Gamble in India and managing director of Procter & Gamble Worldwide (Strategic Planning), he was poised to become one of the first Indians to head a multinational corporation.
But Das had other ideas. Not for him the linear career of a successful corporate honcho. Just as he had done at college in the US back in 1960, he decided to change tack. Then, he had gone to study engineering but switched midway after discovering that philosophy interested him more. Any fears his middle-class parents might have had that this change would jeopardize his nascent career were quickly dispelled. Das went on to build a brilliant corporate career before giving it all up one day.
A change of course
Born in 1943 in Lyallpur, in undivided Punjab (now Faisalabad, Pakistan), to a civil engineer father and a hard-working mother who took care of the home and finances, he was named Ashok Kumar at birth. The family’s spiritual guru, however, suggested changing his name to Guru Charan Das, which later became Gurcharan. Partition meant the usual scramble to India, where he grew up in Hisar.
A pivotal moment in his life came when his father was sent to Washington DC on a temporary assignment. The family went along, and young Gurcharan completed high school there before returning to India. But the US beckoned again when he won scholarships to Harvard, Princeton and Yale, eventually choosing the first. Guided by his more practical mother, he initially chose engineering before realising that fluid mechanics and pipe friction were not what he wanted to read about. Instead, he opted for history, literature, philosophy and some Sanskrit love poetry.
After graduating with honours from Harvard, he turned down a scholarship from Oxford to pursue a doctorate in philosophy and returned home to Chandigarh, jobless and with little idea of what he would do next.
The corporate climb
A newspaper advertisement led him to a job as a management trainee with the tiny Indian subsidiary of American multinational Richardson-Vicks. The months spent in the field taught Das more than just consumer behaviour. They offered an insight into the ingenuity of the Indian housewife and, crucially, the importance of global brands adapting their products to suit local needs. At Richardson-Vicks, he rose quickly through the ranks and was soon heading the loss-making subsidiary’s turnaround. When Procter & Gamble acquired the company in 1985, Das led the integration and was soon named CEO of its India operations.
Through the years of climbing the corporate ladder, Das did not give up his literary ambitions, penning three well-received plays: Larins Sahib, Mira and 9, Jakhoo Hill. In 1994, at the peak of his corporate career, Das decided that the time had come to pick passion over Pampers.
From then on, he would become a major voice in intellectual debates about India’s economic future, which was being shaped by the reforms of 1991. In an interview with Open magazine, he stressed their importance: “For me, 1991 was truly the time when we got our true freedom, our economic freedom. In 1947, we had gotten only our political freedom.” His 2000 book India Unbound was one of the most influential accounts of India’s economic transformation and the possibilities unleashed by liberalization.
A wider story
Perhaps his biggest impact on how Indians view their economic history comes through Penguin India’s multivolume series The Story of Indian Business, which he conceptualized, curated and edited. In an interview with Mint, Das described the 15 books in the series, ranging from Lakshmi Subramanian’s Three Merchants of Bombay to Thomas Timberg’s The Marwaris, as “great stories of adventure and romance”. But they were also about principles and the “notion of trust” among Indian merchant communities.
Above all, the series established that entrepreneurship was not alien to India and that Indian business had a much longer and more sophisticated history than is often acknowledged.
Sitting in his book-lined living room, complete with stepladders to reach the higher shelves, Das, who turned 83 recently, remains a consummate philosopher. He thinks deeply about why human beings find it so difficult to be good, a theme he explored in his 2009 book The Difficulty of Being Good: On the Subtle Art of Dharma.
Having spent the first half of his life pursuing material success and the next exploring the meaning of success, his own life offers some answers.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.