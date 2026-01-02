Israel unbound

America’s role in the Middle East since the Hamas attack has been sporadic and largely reactive. Its vision for the region has not caught up with how dynamics have changed. During President Donald Trump’s first term, the US believed that regional stability could be anchored in the Gulf monarchies, with their vast economic potential. Then the Biden administration expanded on that vision, arguing that if the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, could be expanded to include Saudi Arabia and others, the region would be integrated by trade corridors connecting Asia to Europe. Arab economies would be put on the fast track, whereas Iran and its clients would be marginalized.