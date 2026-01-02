Israel unbound

The latest Gaza war has produced a profound humanitarian catastrophe, the impact of which will be felt long after the fighting has ended. The conflict also quickly expanded into a broader war between Israel and the Iranian-anchored “Axis of Resistance,” turning Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and even Qatar into battlefronts. Israel has scored important victories in each, crushing Hamas, defeating Hezbollah (by eliminating its leadership), vastly reducing Iran’s influence in the Levant, and inflicting significant damage on the Islamic Republic’s military and nuclear infrastructure.