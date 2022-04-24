HCL Tech’s valuation gap with peers to stay

HCL Technologies Ltd’s products and platforms (P&P) vertical was a pain point in the quarter ending March (Q4FY22) with the segment’s revenues falling 24% sequentially. Still, aided by the IT services vertical, HCL’s overall revenue grew by 1.1% in constant currency terms. This measure stood at 3.2% and 1.2%, respectively for peers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd. For FY22 as well, HCL has underperformed these two on constant currency revenue growth and earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin.