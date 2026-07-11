Hemendra Mohan Bose: a serial entrepreneur before the term was coined

More than a hundred years before venture capital, pitch decks or exit strategies entered the lexicon of Indian business, Hemendra Mohan Bose was living the founder's life in colonial Calcutta. A serial entrepreneur before the term even existed, he kept leaping into entirely new industries because he was endlessly fascinated by emerging technologies and convinced Indians could master them.
More than a hundred years before venture capital, pitch decks or exit strategies entered the lexicon of Indian business, Hemendra Mohan Bose was living the founder's life in colonial Calcutta. A serial entrepreneur before the term even existed, he kept leaping into entirely new industries because he was endlessly fascinated by emerging technologies and convinced Indians could master them.
Born in 1866 into an educated Brahmo family, Bose was on track to become a doctor. A laboratory explosion at Calcutta Medical College that badly injured one of his eyes abruptly ended his medical career. Rather than discouraging him, the accident sparked a lifelong fascination with applied chemistry and industrial experimentation.
Born in 1866 into an educated Brahmo family, Bose was on track to become a doctor. A laboratory explosion at Calcutta Medical College that badly injured one of his eyes abruptly ended his medical career. Rather than discouraging him, the accident sparked a lifelong fascination with applied chemistry and industrial experimentation.
His eclectic interests reflected the spirit of the Bengal Renaissance, when science, literature and entrepreneurship often intersected. His marriage to Mrinalini, sister of pioneering printer, illustrator and children's author Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, brought him into one of Bengal's most remarkable creative families.
Innovation ran through the Bose household: his son Nitin Bose would go on to become one of Indian cinema's pioneering directors and cinematographers, while his daughter Malati Ghoshal became one of the earliest celebrated exponents of Rabindra Sangeet.
Branding genius
Bose's pursuit of new businesses was relentless. By 1894, he had founded H. Bose Perfumers and, at a time when most branded consumer goods were imported from Europe, he was formulating and marketing Indian-made products such as Kuntalin Hair Oil and Delkhosh Perfume for the growing Bengali middle class.
But his real genius lay in branding. He pioneered celebrity endorsements, eye-catching advertisements, free samples and promotional campaigns decades before modern advertising became a profession. In 1900, he even launched the Kuntalin Puraskar, a literary prize that rewarded writers while keeping his flagship brand in the public eye.
Endorsements from Rabindranath Tagore and scientist Prafulla Chandra Ray only added to its prestige. The perfume business became the financial engine that funded his ever-expanding technological pursuits.
Technology pioneer
The Second Industrial Revolution, when recorded sound, photography, bicycles, motor cars and modern printing were reshaping everyday life across Europe, gave Bose the canvas he had been waiting for. He believed India should not merely consume these innovations but help create them.
When the Edison phonograph first arrived in Calcutta as a costly curiosity, Bose opened the Talking Machine Hall and soon launched H. Bose Swadeshi Records, one of India's earliest indigenous recording enterprises. The label captured songs, speeches and poetry, including rare recordings of Rabindranath Tagore reciting his own verse, among the earliest attempts to preserve Indian voices through sound recording.
He also became one of the earliest Indian photographers to experiment with colour photography. To support these ventures and give shape to his ambitious advertising campaigns, he established the Kuntaline Press, bringing publishing, printing and promotion under one roof.
Always building
Bose applied the same instinct to every new industry that caught his imagination. Long before bicycles became commonplace, he foresaw their potential to transform urban mobility and, in 1903, founded H. Bose & Company Cycles, securing the Indian agency for Rover while also assembling bicycles locally.
As the automobile age dawned, he moved effortlessly from two wheels to four, establishing the Great Eastern Motor Company to import Renault and Peugeot cars for India's growing professional and business elite.
His curiosity extended well beyond manufacturing and retail. Convinced an entrepreneur should understand an industry from its source, he acquired a tea estate in Darjeeling, immersing himself in every stage of production. Whether sound recording, photography, transport or tea, Bose displayed the same restless instinct: spotting tomorrow's opportunity before most of his contemporaries and building an Indian enterprise around it.
Swadeshi spirit
The high point of Bose's entrepreneurial career coincided with the Swadeshi movement that followed the 1905 Partition of Bengal. While many businessmen stayed politically cautious, Bose openly backed the nationalist cause.
His recording studios produced patriotic songs and nationalist music, bringing him into direct conflict with the colonial government. Police raids damaged his recording operations and destroyed equipment and recordings, while the outbreak of the First World War crippled the import networks on which several of his businesses depended.
By the time he died in 1916, aged just 52, much of his commercial empire had been battered by forces beyond his control.
Chemist, marketer, industrialist, publisher, recording pioneer, photographer and automobile dealer, Hemendra Mohan Bose's career is a reminder that the essence of entrepreneurship is not the pursuit of a lucrative exit, but an enduring willingness to experiment, embrace new technologies and keep building.
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