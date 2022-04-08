Ever pay attention to the noses of airplanes? Take any one of the fighter jets—MiG, Rafale, Sukhoi, whatever—and you’ll find it has a long nose that ends in a sharp point. The better for streamlined flight and speed, no doubt. Then look at a passenger jet—Boeing, Airbus—and its nose is blunter, broader, shorter, and more rounded. Not the sharp point of a fighter. Though even there you’ll find the nose on a Boeing is noticeably sharper than on an Airbus.

That last is something that I used to wonder about. I can understand that passenger jets, with their much larger fuselages, don’t have or need the sharp noses that fighters do. But why does an Airbus have a blunter nose than a Boeing? Comparable models from each manufacturer—for example, the 737 and the A320—are similarly sized and have similar carrying capacities. Why are their noses noticeably different?

Imponderables, I suspect. Still, what does it matter? Nothing, really. But I’ve been musing about such noses since a recent run-in with an intriguing scientific paper. It mentions both aircraft nose cones and the tooth of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and I can’t help wondering if that particular juxtaposition is an academic first.

There is, claim the authors of the paper, a mathematical law that describes the formation and shape of pointed things we see in nature—claws, teeth, thorns, etc. (Alistair A Evans and colleagues, A universal power law for modelling the growth and form of teeth, claws, horns, thorns, beaks, and shells. BMC Biology, 30 March 2021).

The point to remember here is that plants and animals actually follow definite rules or patterns as they grow. Take ferns, for example. Each “leaf" is actually made up of smaller “leaves" that look identical to the larger one, in that they too are made up of even smaller “leaves". Or take the Nautilus shell. In cross-section, it shows several curved chambers that are laid out to form a spiral. Measure the breadth of one chamber and the breadth of the one next to it, and the ratio between those two is the same regardless of which pair of adjacent chambers you pick. It was the 17th Century English architect (and much else) Christopher Wren who suggested that in shells like these, one side of their internal structure grows faster than the other—but, crucially, the ratio between the two rates of growth remains the same. That mathematics produces the spirals we see in the shells.

You can come up with more examples, no doubt.

The law Evans and his colleagues have found is another such. They call it a “power cascade", because they suggest that the pointed shape of a large cat’s tooth, let’s say, essentially “cascades" along the tooth as it grows, as the cat grows. “All vertebrate teeth," they write in their paper, “grow from the tip downwards towards the base to form the main body and individual cusps of each tooth". (Which may bring back memories of your own teeth emerging, all those years ago.) But it’s how that growth happens that determines the kinds of cones that result.

In passing, they mention that the model they propose for how such pointy things are formed is also the model that designs nose cones on planes—the academic first I mused about above. But nose cones and similar shapes are “only the straight-sided conventional cones". They are produced when the rate of growth of the conical surface—tip to base—is the same all over. The power cascade is more versatile and, well, powerful. It will generate conventional cones, certainly, but it can also produce what the authors refer to as “power cones"—ones that are curved along their length. Think of certain musical instruments that you blow into—for example, a French horn. That curve makes for a shape that is closer to the real shape of a cat’s tooth or claw—neither of which is a cone like an airplane has on its nose. That’s because one way to get such a shape is for the rate of growth on that surface to differ. As I mentioned above, that can produce a spiral.

But this is still not quite how teeth and claws grow. In search of a rule to explain that, Evans and his team spent years examining hundreds of teeth—perhaps some were still attached to their owners, I don’t know. They measured the width and height of each at different stages of growth. Note the subtle difference in measurements here. These were not lengths along the conical surface from tip to base—but the height of the cone and the diameter of its base.

Again, if the rates of growth of these two measurements are equal, we get the same conventional cone, with a sharp point at the top. But if the diameter increases faster than the height, we generate a “power cone"—one with a blunt tip, like Airbuses and Boeings have.

Now suppose we combine both these growth rate inequalities. That is, let one part of the conical surface grow faster than the rest, and let the diameter grow faster than the height—but in both cases, preserving the ratio between the growth rate pairs. Now we have a power cone that curves along a spiral.

Here is the essence of the power law that these researchers found. With various tweaks, it explained the growth of the teeth they had been studying. Their paper has a fascinating graph showing the relationship between the height and diameter—actually, radius—of various different vertebrates’ teeth, with a focus on a lower right tooth of a particular vertebrate familiar to us all, a certain Tyrannosaurus Rex. On the graph, the relationship is a near-straight line, which is a good sign that the model is accurate. They also sketch straight lines for the teeth of several other animals: the walrus, the muntjac or barking deer that we find in India, the long-extinct sabre-toothed tiger, the also-extinct megalodon ("big tooth") shark. Yes, even human canines and molars. All these teeth, they write, “show a strong linear or close to linear relationship" between height and radius (with a small caveat that I won’t get into here). “This appears to indicate a general model of growth for single-cusped teeth."

The researchers go into great detail about plenty of other teeth. Then they show that the same idea of power cascade growth explains certain claws, “the bony beaks of birds and dinosaurs, and the spines of fish". Even more fascinating: “Beyond animals, it is found in thorns and prickles in plants." There is an exception, though: the thorn of the rose. Early in its life, it follows the power cascade model, “but then as the stem to which it is attached grows, the base of the [thorn] is stretched". That is, the shape of the thorn is affected by more than one growth pattern, and this is why it has that distinctive shape.

One final point (pun intended) here: we have been looking at structures—teeth, thorns—that grow from tip to base. What about antlers on deer, which grow from base outward, branching from time to time, the points forming at the end? Well, it turns out that the power cascade explains those points too.

“It appears that the power cascade is a fundamental pattern of growth in myriad organisms," the authors conclude. Good point.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun

