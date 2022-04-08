There is power in those cones

The point to remember here is that plants and animals actually follow definite rules or patterns as they grow. Take ferns, for example. Each “leaf" is actually made up of smaller “leaves" that look identical to the larger one, in that they too are made up of even smaller “leaves". Or take the Nautilus shell. In cross-section, it shows several curved chambers that are laid out to form a spiral. Measure the breadth of one chamber and the breadth of the one next to it, and the ratio between those two is the same regardless of which pair of adjacent chambers you pick. It was the 17th Century English architect (and much else) Christopher Wren who suggested that in shells like these, one side of their internal structure grows faster than the other—but, crucially, the ratio between the two rates of growth remains the same. That mathematics produces the spirals we see in the shells.