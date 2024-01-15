Hertz, Tesla and the Perils of CEO Groupthink
SummaryThe rental company was far from alone in making a losing bid on electric cars.
Hertz announced to much fanfare on Oct. 25, 2021, that it planned to buy 100,000 Teslas. “Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we’ve only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," then-CEO Mark Fields said. The share prices of both companies popped, and Tesla’s market capitalization surged past $1 trillion, exceeding the valuations of nearly all traditional automakers combined.