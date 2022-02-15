High tech, hire happy

India’s information technology (IT) services industry has been a big beneficiary of pandemic-pushed shifts in processes of value generation everywhere, and this is reflected in revenue estimates released on Tuesday by IT industry body Nasscom. According to its ‘strategic review’, the industry’s top-line is expected to grow 15.5% to $227 billion in 2021-22. Having whizzed past the $200 billion milestone, Indian software majors can look forward to even larger opportunities as the world prepares to digitize much of what’s left. As for their global competitiveness, they can continue to rely on relatively low-pay staffing in proportions that few other countries can match.