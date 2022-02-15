High tech, hire happy

The end of industrial-era constraints on returns-to-scale enjoyed by big retail software successes globally has largely passed our people-intensive IT sector by. But then, we’re glad to have such big recruiters in India

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India’s information technology (IT) services industry has been a big beneficiary of pandemic-pushed shifts in processes of value generation everywhere, and this is reflected in revenue estimates released on Tuesday by IT industry body Nasscom. According to its ‘strategic review’, the industry’s top-line is expected to grow 15.5% to $227 billion in 2021-22. Having whizzed past the $200 billion milestone, Indian software majors can look forward to even larger opportunities as the world prepares to digitize much of what’s left. As for their global competitiveness, they can continue to rely on relatively low-pay staffing in proportions that few other countries can match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s information technology (IT) services industry has been a big beneficiary of pandemic-pushed shifts in processes of value generation everywhere, and this is reflected in revenue estimates released on Tuesday by IT industry body Nasscom. According to its ‘strategic review’, the industry’s top-line is expected to grow 15.5% to $227 billion in 2021-22. Having whizzed past the $200 billion milestone, Indian software majors can look forward to even larger opportunities as the world prepares to digitize much of what’s left. As for their global competitiveness, they can continue to rely on relatively low-pay staffing in proportions that few other countries can match.

This human-resource edge, however, has been critiqued by some analysts as comfort that may have held back India’s quest for intellectual property and software sales that can be enlarged hugely without a corresponding increase in workforce deployment and other production costs. The end of industrial-era constraints on returns-to-scale enjoyed by big retail software successes globally has largely passed our people-intensive IT sector by. But then, we’re glad to have such big recruiters in India {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This human-resource edge, however, has been critiqued by some analysts as comfort that may have held back India’s quest for intellectual property and software sales that can be enlarged hugely without a corresponding increase in workforce deployment and other production costs. The end of industrial-era constraints on returns-to-scale enjoyed by big retail software successes globally has largely passed our people-intensive IT sector by. But then, we’re glad to have such big recruiters in India Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}