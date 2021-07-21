How a four-minister MEA could amplify India’s diplomatic power

Apart from intensively engaging with foreign counterparts through outbound travel or hosting incoming dignitaries in India, four ministers in the MEA also endows it with political firepower to deliver keynote speeches and rebuttals in a variety of multilateral settings. Due to the paucity of political emissaries of a certain stature, India often has to make do with representation by bureaucrats from the MEA and other relevant ministries in gatherings of the United Nations’ agencies, the World Trade Organization, the G20, and several regional and sub-regional groupings. While bureaucrats do the essential nitty-gritty work of hashing out agreements, drafting joint statements and attending routine meetings, there is no better way to emphasize India’s international leadership than to have a minister at a marquee podium speak about politically-sensitive issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty and image. Imagine a fiery counter-attack by a quality orator like Lekhi to Pakistan’s accusations on Kashmir on the floor of the UN or India’s Parliament, or in some televised debate watched by millions. Think of an elegant defence of India’s robust democracy at the World Economic Forum in Davos by Jaishankar, who could be substituted by his three deputies at simultaneous events elsewhere. The symbolic multiplier effects of four ministers cannot be underestimated. India will come across globally as prepared to lead on big issues.