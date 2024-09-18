How Biden let Europe slip away
SummaryOn trade, defense and energy, Washington has failed to shore up the trans-Atlantic alliance.
The Biden administration hasn’t been good for the trans-Atlantic alliance. This might seem a surprising claim, given that Joe Biden’s team and Kamala Harris’s campaign have touted improved U.S.-European ties as their greatest foreign-policy achievement. To be sure, the administration has devoted greater attention to Europe than any other region and shifted U.S. policy toward European Union preferences on a range of issues, from the Iran nuclear deal to the Paris climate accord. But after 3½ years, there is surprisingly little to show in tangible benefits for the U.S.