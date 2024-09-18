How Biden let Europe slip away

The administration might say this list doesn’t account for the good vibes between Mr. Biden and his European counterparts. But the love affair has mainly been with Brussels, Berlin and, to a lesser extent, Paris. It hasn’t applied to the U.K. Mr. Biden halted talks on a U.S.-U.K. free-trade deal, tacitly backed the EU against the U.K. in talks over Northern Ireland, and helped engineer the defeat of London’s preferred candidate for the NATO secretary-general job. The administration seemed to go out of its way, at least until the new Labour government was elected, to damage the special relationship.