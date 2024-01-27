How Climate Policy Went Wrong

If that sounds like a lot of spitballing based on a missing variable extrapolated from two different kinds of estimates that are already fuzzy to begin with, it is. Though I will spare you the interpretation, its sheer iffiness is admirably representative of the climate modeling enterprise overall, from which all forecasts flow. We don’t have time travel. We have only one Earth. We can’t experiment on it. We don’t have 50 Earths with different levels of atmospheric CO2 that we can compare against each other.