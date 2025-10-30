How does a robot pick an apple? Not very well
Summary
Farms automate harvests of corn and other crops, but the technology still needs work.
It’s harvest time in America’s major apple-producing states, including Washington, New York and Michigan. The Agriculture Department projects the U.S. crop this year will surpass 11 billion pounds—nearly all picked by hand in brisk fall air.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story