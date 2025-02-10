How Elon Musk can bring air traffic under control
SummaryDOGE should remove the bureaucratic bloat and make it an efficient, customer-funded public utility.
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is set to review America’s aging air-traffic control system, according to a Wednesday X post from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The announcement provoked Democratic outrage: “The last thing I want is that guy trying to control the airspace," Sen. Maria Cantwell told reporters on Thursday. But Mr. Musk’s promised “rapid safety upgrades" are badly needed. The Jan. 29 midair collision over Washington, which killed 67 people and is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, is the most recent example of the American air-traffic control system’s steady decline.