How Elon Musk can bring air traffic under control

It’s good news that Mr. Musk has been invited to review our aging, ailing air-traffic control system. But I caution DOGE not to expect quick fixes without structural and governance changes. The next FAA reauthorization is due in less than four years. This is the window in which the aviation industry and the Trump administration must build a bipartisan coalition to remove the Air Traffic Organization from the FAA and reconceive it as a customer-funded public utility, like its counterparts worldwide. Only then will the system be able to bring its facilities into the 21st century and pre-empt future disaster.