How hypermorality nearly brought Twitter Inc to ruin

One of the most difficult things in the world is to get people to spend, even on what they like. At the same time, people splurge on what they may not enjoy but are compelled to buy. People think hard when they have to pay ₹799 for a book they know they would like, but they will spend more on third-rate food and sugary water in a multiplex. I have no quarrel with them, I am only arriving at the nature of economic behaviour that hurts journalism and dooms any attempt by social media to get users to pay. People will not pay to be on social media, and that is all there is to it. It is a product they need if it’s free, and a product that is useless if they have to pay for it. The very reason social media came to be was that it was free, and it forced journalism and entertainment, in the beginning, to become free.