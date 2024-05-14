How India can spice up global palette, in a better way
SummaryHong Kong has suspended the sales of three spice blends made by MDH and Everest. The reason given for the action is that these products contain high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide. The problems run deeper and it is not that there are no checks to regulate the quality.
India is the world’s largest producer of spices by a long shot. Hong Kong, it has been reported, has suspended the sales of three spice blends made by two Indian companies that are household brand names, MDH and Everest. The reason given for the regulatory action is that these products apparently contain high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide.