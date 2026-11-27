In India's macroeconomic ecosystem, active private companies limited by shares numbered 1.98 million as of 31 March, accounting for almost 96% of the corporate landscape. To improve the ease of doing business and support grassroots enterprises, Section 2(85) of the Companies Act, 2013, introduced a separate regulatory category for small companies. Under this, a company qualifies as a small company if it has a paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore and a turnover of ₹100 crore in the preceding financial year.