In India's macroeconomic ecosystem, active private companies limited by shares numbered 1.98 million as of 31 March, accounting for almost 96% of the corporate landscape. To improve the ease of doing business and support grassroots enterprises, Section 2(85) of the Companies Act, 2013, introduced a separate regulatory category for small companies. Under this, a company qualifies as a small company if it has a paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore and a turnover of ₹100 crore in the preceding financial year.
How India’s small-company framework eases business
SummaryThe framework allows businesses to redirect saved capital away from paperwork and directly into productive economic investments
In India's macroeconomic ecosystem, active private companies limited by shares numbered 1.98 million as of 31 March, accounting for almost 96% of the corporate landscape. To improve the ease of doing business and support grassroots enterprises, Section 2(85) of the Companies Act, 2013, introduced a separate regulatory category for small companies. Under this, a company qualifies as a small company if it has a paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore and a turnover of ₹100 crore in the preceding financial year.
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