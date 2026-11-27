In India's macroeconomic ecosystem, active private companies limited by shares numbered 1.98 million as of 31 March, accounting for almost 96% of the corporate landscape. To improve the ease of doing business and support grassroots enterprises, Section 2(85) of the Companies Act, 2013, introduced a separate regulatory category for small companies. Under this, a company qualifies as a small company if it has a paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore and a turnover of ₹100 crore in the preceding financial year.
In India's macroeconomic ecosystem, active private companies limited by shares numbered 1.98 million as of 31 March, accounting for almost 96% of the corporate landscape. To improve the ease of doing business and support grassroots enterprises, Section 2(85) of the Companies Act, 2013, introduced a separate regulatory category for small companies. Under this, a company qualifies as a small company if it has a paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore and a turnover of ₹100 crore in the preceding financial year.
A phased approach
To protect larger private-sector tiers, the ministry of corporate affairs expanded definition thresholds across four phases.
Phase 1 (1 April 2014) set the initial limits at ₹50 lakh in paid-up capital and ₹2 crore in annual turnover, leaving most growing mid-sized firms exposed to heavy reporting burdens and deadweight compliance losses.
Phase 2 (1 February 2021) raised ceilings to ₹2 crore capital and ₹20 crore turnover, creating a counter-cyclical liquidity cushion that lowered administrative taxes and accelerated post-covid-19 capital retention.
Phase 3 (15 September 2022) scaled thresholds to ₹4 crore capital and ₹40 crore turnover to reduce operational friction and stop expanding startups and small firms from hitting premature compliance walls.
Phase 4 (1 December 2025) enacted a 2.5X expansion to ₹10 crore capital and ₹100 crore turnover, moving borderline medium corporations into the low-overhead bracket to stimulate long-term aggregate capital accumulation.
How this benefits small companies
This specialized regulatory framework reorients corporate incentives by optimizing cost structures, minimizing market frictions, and expanding economic surplus.
In production theory, mitigating internal inefficiency and releasing trapped capital reduce the marginal cost of scaling, expand producer surplus, and enable optimal strategic asset deployment.
For financial and capital operations, Section 2(40) removes the mandatory cash flow statement, while Section 29 and Rule 9B of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 waive mandatory dematerialized securities, allowing flexible capital management for closely held operations.
Under Section 92(1), annual filings are simplified: firms disclose only aggregate director remuneration, a single director can sign if no company secretary is appointed, and the central government permits abridged Form MGT-7A.
Section 134(3A) also provides an abridged board’s report. Finally, the statute enforces strict structural exclusions to prevent large corporate networks, non-profits, or specialized public entities from exploiting these benefits.
Small companies receive major relief across external audits, governance, restructuring, and enforcement. They are exempt from mandatory auditor rotation blocks and excluded from the statutory ceiling of 20 company audits per practising professional.
Auditors are also completely exempt from reporting on internal financial controls (IFC) and the companies (auditor’s report) order (CARO). To minimize institutional friction, companies need only two statutory board meetings per calendar year instead of four—one in each half-year with a minimum 90-day gap.
Under Section 233, small companies or startups can utilize an accelerated, low-cost fast-track merger pipeline. Section 446B’s lesser penalties regime protects corporate liquidity from administrative shocks by capping non-compliance fines at 50% of normal statutory penalties, up to strict ceilings of ₹2 lakh for companies and ₹1 lakh for officers in default or other persons.
An efficient public policy tool
From a public economics perspective, the mitigation of information asymmetry requirements safeguards internal liquidity retention by rationally aligning the firm's regulatory boundary with its capital structure and significantly reduces the compliance-driven fixed cost premium. While standard corporate finance theory asserts that exhaustive disclosures are necessary to resolve external monitoring deficits in public markets, the state recognizes that closely held private firms do not draw from public equity. Therefore, by waiving this accounting premium, public policy successfully prevents an artificial wedge between social and private costs, eliminating potential deadweight loss and maximizing the firm’s available producer surplus.
Furthermore, the framework systematically alleviates structural monitoring and internal microeconomic inefficiencies. The elimination of mandatory statutory auditor rotation cycles removes recurring operational friction, preserving corporate efficiency. In tightly held unlisted firms, ownership and control are heavily unified, which naturally minimizes internal principal-agent conflicts and reduces residual loss. Recognizing this alignment, the regulatory framework waives periodic auditor transitions, preventing an unnecessary upward shift in the firm's long-run average cost curve (LRAC) and preserving the existing equilibrium of consumer and producer surplus.
Alongside this, administrative de-escalation directly links micro-level cost relief to macroeconomic aggregates by converting variable compliance friction into productive capital. Transitioning from the intensive, multi-layered Form MGT-7 reporting framework to the simplified, abridged Form MGT-7A interface lowers variable compliance costs per filing, directly depressing the marginal cost of regulatory compliance.
By limiting financial exposure to minor, unintentional procedural errors, the statute shields small firms from liquidity shocks, protects their economic rents, and encourages long-term aggregate capital accumulation and aggregate supply in the economy. Thus, by dynamically tailoring compliance exemptions, Section 2(85) reduces the costly administrative burdens placed on smaller firms.
Deepak Kumar and Rishuraj Bagri are director and young professional respectively at ministry of corporate affairs. Surjith Karthikeyan is director at ministry of finance. Views are personal.