How Isro’s ‘naughty boy’ cryogenic engine became a ‘smart boy’
- With the ability to launch over 6,000 kg into Low Earth Orbit, the GSLVF14 is a game-changer for India's space exploration and satellite launch capabilities, opening doors to more direct missions and positioning India as a significant player in the global aerospace market
On 30 March, NASA and ISRO will partner for the launch of the NISAR satellite, which aims to measure the Earth’s changing ecosystems, ice masses to glean information about biomass, natural hazards, sea level rise, among others. The observations will be done every six days in alternating ascending and descending orbits to build up a picture of the Earth over a three-year period.