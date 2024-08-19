How Kamala Harris sees the economy
Michael J. Boskin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Aug 2024, 09:37 AM IST
SummaryHer proposals would lead to slower growth, more inflation, and no relief from the debt crisis.
Voters need to know much more about Kamala Harris’s economic policies. What would she do on spending, taxes, deficits, regulation and trade? What are her views on monetary policy, and would she back the Federal Reserve if it again had to wring inflation out of the economy?
