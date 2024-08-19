How Kamala Harris sees the economy

The Biden-Harris budgets ran America’s largest peacetime low-unemployment deficits ever. Bill Clinton was the last president to have a surplus. Like Donald Trump, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris ignored Social Security’s and Medicare’s impending insolvency. Unlike Mr. Trump, who increased military spending, they proposed real cuts every year despite growing threats from Russia, China and Iran. While Mr. Trump talks about reducing deficits and debt, he also has some explaining to do. Other harmful Biden-Harris policies include those on illegal immigration, which has destabilized even nonborder communities. In states such as New York, the economy would benefit from more legal immigration. The Biden-Harris administration has usurped Congress’s power of the purse for regressive student-debt cancellation. It has blocked pipelines and natural-gas export terminals that are cleaner than the alternatives.