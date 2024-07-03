How the Tories lost Britain

Apart from periodic gestures toward tax-rate cuts for some, in general the Tories have focused on squeezing ever more revenue out of the economy to fund the government they refuse to reform. Revenue as a share of GDP increased during most of their term in office, and the tax code became more complex than it’s ever been. The biggest supply-side reform the Tories accomplished was an overhaul of working-age social benefits that encouraged work. This provided a big boost to the economy—labor participation rose to 76% in early 2020 from 70% in 2010—but also isn’t on its own much to show after 14 years.