How to Avoid Being Boring at 60
What to do when your life is so routine that you’ve run out of stories? Embark on a series of tame, achievable, eye-opening challenges.
When I recently turned 60, I realized with alarm that I was starting to see unmistakable signs from friends and colleagues that I was becoming—there’s no easy way to put this—boring. It was almost as if the same stories I had told a hundred times were no longer interesting to them. But what else was I supposed to talk about? It wasn’t like I had anything new and exciting to tell them.