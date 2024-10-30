How to free Elon Musk’s SpaceX from federal red tape
SummaryA ‘Space Coast Compact’ could exempt the company from NEPA and remove it from the FAA’s purview.
Tensions between SpaceX and its federal regulators have spilled into public view. The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking $633,009 in civil fines, alleging that the company neglected necessary paperwork for two 2023 launches. SpaceX has refuted those claims in a letter to Congress, arguing that the FAA is engaged in an arbitrary and politicized prosecution from an agency unable to keep up with the demands of commercial spaceflight. CEO Elon Musk has vowed to sue the FAA for “regulatory overreach."